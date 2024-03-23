Report: 49ers were in attendance at Terrell Owens’ son Terique’s pro day

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to draft a player who has a father with some history with the team They’ve been linked to USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver and GOAT Jerry Rice. Then there’s Frank Gore Jr., son of former 49ers running back Frank Gore

Add former Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens to the mix. Son of Terrell Owens, Terique Owens was not invited to the NFL Combine, but did attend a pro day at the University of Missouri. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, says than 20 NFL scouts were in attendance, two of which were with the 49ers.

There isn’t much on the younger Owens as far as prospects go; there’s also limited video out there of highlights. Since he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, we won’t find much there either. His best year was 2023 with 28 receptions for 528 yards.

Missouri State WR Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, worked out in front of more than 20 scouts (including 49ers) today at the University of Missouri. Source says Owens (6-1, 200) ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds with a vertical of 38.5 and broad jump of 10-4. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 22, 2024

There is a nice interview on Owens over at NFL Draft Diamonds where he described himself as, “fairly quiet.” Unlike his father, who was known for his outspokenness.

Terique’s Owens’ father Terrell, made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. 49ers fans know him as the recipient of The Catch II.