Golden Nuggets: 33 days until the NFL draft

“ At the combine, general manager John Lynch praised the Packers for drafting two impactful tight ends last year — Luke Musgrave (second round) and Tucker Kraft (third) — while noting the importance of having multiple productive players at the position.

“I think it can really make your team better when you find — and it’s not just one anymore — you need a couple,” Lynch said. “It’s a real critical position.”

So perhaps this is the season the 49ers find Kittle a sidekick?”

“While Owens’ pedigree could put him on the map for the 49ers, it’s likely Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Both are players who fill needs for San Francisco and could be available at No. 31 when the 49ers are slated to be on the clock.”

““Gross-Matos wasn’t a great fit in Ejiro Evero’s base 3-4 defense as a big defensive end (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds), and he was never all that productive in Carolina throughout his contract,” Spielberger wrote. “San Francisco must have really liked him as a prospect when he was the No. 38 overall pick in 2020, because this move is a bit of a head-scratcher.”

“Terique Owens played college football at Contra Costa College and Florida Atlantic before moving on to Missouri State. He caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in his final season of college football.”