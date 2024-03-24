Golden Nuggets: 24ish more Sundays until 49er football

“In 2023, McKinstry finished with an 88 PFF grade. He played 753 snaps and 28 total tackles, with ten stops. McKinstry was targeted 36 times and allowed 16 receptions for 169 yards with three pass breakups.

Kool-Aid McKinstry would be an A+ addition to the cornerback room, allowing the 49ers to kick Deommodore into the slot and have Ward and McKinstry as the outside corners.”

“Melo reports that Riep recorded 87 tackles, five sacks, and four forced fumbles at Lincoln University in 2023 and is preparing for the NFL Draft.”

“The 49ers have some options at tackle, but it’s hard to be inspired by a position battle that features Colton McKivitz and Brandon Parker. Perhaps one of that pair shines in the preseason and renders the offseason concern moot. For now though it appears San Francisco should be making a significant investment to find their right tackle. Don’t be surprised if they make an overpay to jump up in the draft and take one of the top OT prospects instead of waiting for one to fall to them at No. 31. It remains their largest, most glaring need. “