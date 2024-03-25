49ers add CB, O-line, and skill depth in NFL.com’s four-round mock draft

With free agency well underway, and a long list of transactions already finalized, the San Francisco 49ers front office seems to have shifted their focus to next month’s NFL Draft. After addressing nearly every need on their depth chart via free agency, the 49ers are in position to take the best player available with every pick. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter released a four-round mock draft on Friday.

As the Niners try to continue their run of success atop the NFC, they face increasing challenges as they manage the salary cap. With starting quarterback Brock Purdy likely slated for a massive contract extension that will kick in following the 2025 season, it is crucial that the 49ers add plenty of talent in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts.

Here’s a look at how Reuter thinks the 49ers could approach the draft:

Round 1: Max Melton, CB (Rutgers)

It may not seem like the 49ers secondary should be a high priority in the draft. However, Mooney Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir, Isaac Yiadom, and Ambry Thomas are all slated to become free agents after next season. Adding a talented young defensive back, like Melton, would immediately improve the team’s depth at a position that has often been depleted by injuries and prepare them for 2025 and beyond.

Melton is a versatile corner with experience both in the slot and outside. An excellent athlete, recording a 4.39 40-yard dash and 40.5’’ vertical, Melton has plenty of collegiate experience. He has also racked up 21 passes defended and eight interceptions over the past three seasons.

Round 2: Roger Rosengarten, OT (Washington)

Rosengarten has been Washington’s right tackle for the past two seasons, playing a pivotal role on one of the best offensive line’s in college football. Rosengarten has an excellent combination of size and movement ability, however, he will need to more consistently maximize his strength to reach his full potential at the NFL level. With the Niners, he could immediately compete with Colton McKivitz to be the starting right tackle, taking a year to develop as a backup if he’s not quite ready.

Round 3: Luke McCaffrey, WR (Rice)

The younger brother of 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey, Luke . A four-star quarterback prospect out of high school, McCaffrey tried to get to the top of the quarterback depth chart at Nebraska, Louisville, and Rice before moving to receiver prior to the 2022 season. Since making the shift, McCaffrey has been a dynamic receiver with Rice, amassing 12 touchdowns and 1,064 yards from scrimmage last season. With Ray-Ray McCloud gone, Danny Gray failing to find a role as a rookie, and Jauan Jennings slated to become an unrestricted free agent after next season, McCaffrey would have an opportunity to immediately enter the 49ers receiver mix.

Round 4: Layden Robinson, OG (Texas A&M), Jared Wiley, TE (TCU), Audric Estimé, RB (Notre Dame)

Reuter has the Niners adding plenty of backup depth in the fourth round. Robinson, a right guard who would presumably compete with Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano on the interior. Wiley hauled in 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns as a fifth-year senior at TCU and would be an immediate replacement for Charlie Woerner, who departed in free agency.

Estimé is a physical runner who was incredibly productive at Notre Dame over the past two seasons (2,538 yards from scrimmage, 30 touchdowns, and 6.2 yards per carry). Estimé lack of top-line speed (he ran a 4.71 and 4.58 40) will lead him to fall in the draft, but given the Niners’ penchant for drafting backs and his durability, it may not be the worst fit.

What would you think if the 49ers ended up with this draft class? Let us know in the comments.