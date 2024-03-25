Golden Nuggets: Should the 49ers trade up in the first round?

“Despite the disappointing numbers, [Chop] Robinson has almost every trait the 49ers look for in their edge pass rushers. While he does not have the desired arm length — his 32.5-inch arms are only in the 12th percentile for edge rushers — Robinson possesses the attribute that is top of the list for the 49ers covet at the position and could make him very hard for them to turn down.

Robinson has an outstanding get-off, as his 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds at the Combine reflected, and has the ability to translate his burst off the snap into power to drive blockers back towards the quarterback.”

“Here’s a quick rundown of each position and whether the 49ers are better, worse or neutral at that spot after the first couple free agency waves:”

“For starters, Dobbs is a better all-around athlete. He can use his legs in a way that Darnold can’t, whether it’s keeping a play alive or picking up a first down by running the ball. Dobbs has a career average of 5.5 yards per carry. To put that in perspective, Justin Fields averages 6.2 yards per carry in his career. Purdy has a career average of 2.6 yards per attempt. Darnold’s career average is 3.6.

Dobbs is not simply a quarterback who takes off running, though. As he scrambles, he still looks to make plays in the passing game but is a threat to run when he has to. Darnold can do that, as well. But not like Dobbs can.

Last season, when Dobbs was with the Arizona Cardinals, he played against the 49ers. And he was pesky, passing for 265 and two touchdowns to go along with 48 yards rushing on 12 carries. His QB rating against the 49ers was 102.2, showing that he’s more than just a running quarterback.

Although Dobbs’ Cardinals were overmatched against the 49ers, the QB kept his team in the game, and late in the third quarter, pulled Arizona to within five points before Purdy and company finally put the game away.”