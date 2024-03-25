Jed York set to become the principal owner of the 49ers

League meetings are taking place this week. Owners are expected to vote on various rule changes. We’ll see if any news affects the San Francisco 49ers.

The team is in the news as of Monday morning, though. CEO Jed York, Per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, 49ers CEO Jed York is set to become the team's principal owner. York is buying sufficient equity from his mother, Denise DeBartolo York, which will put him in charge of the Niners. Fischer believes league approval is expected to happen this week.

York, who is now 43, has held the title of CEO since 2010. He’s essentially been the owner in every way except the title, which will finally change.

York has had an eventful tenure in just over a decade. He’s hired two of the best head coaches in the sport in Jim Harbaugh and Kyle Shanahan. He’s also made some regrettable hires, but quickly moved on before those moves sunk the organization.

York has been in three Super Bowls. His uncle was in five. The difference is his uncle never lost one. Jed hopes to change that fortune under Shanahan in the near future.