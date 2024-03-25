NFL bans hip-drop tackle; allows teams to have a third challenge

The NFL announced which proposals were approved and which ones will have to wait another year. Some of the long shots, like the Philadelphia Ea’gles' alternative to an onside kick, were shut down.

Others, like the hip-drop tackle, were banned. The Competition Committee voted to outlaw the tackle unanimously, despite the NFLPA vehemently disagreeing. There’s outrage in the tackling being banned. Realistically, it’s a play that happens around once a game. The real issue is how it’ll be enforced.

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay said, “This will be a hard one to call on the field. You have to see every element of it. We want to make it a rule so we can deal on the discipline during the week.”

Here’s the video the NFL just showed in a press conference of what are now banned swivel hip-drop tackles (with NFL executive Jeff Miller speaking in the background). pic.twitter.com/Y4H8h6pQkW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

So, you’re not sure if it will be called consistently — or event correctly — but you’re OK with fining the players during the week on a judgment call? Got it. I’d say this needs to be reviewable, but it’ll be subjective from the referee, who will have to make a quick decision.

The Detroit Lions proposal was approved. Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club’s ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge. Or, in layman’s terms, if you are successful once, you will be granted a third challenge. This could lead to coaches being more aggressive when it comes to challenges, especially in the first half when timeouts aren’t looked at as “valuable” as they are in the second half.

The final change that was approved was a proposal by the Competition Committee. Rule 14, Sectoin 5, Article 2, to allow for an enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation where there are fouls by both teams.