Golden Nuggets: League meetings commence

“Elliott fits the scheme well,” Stefanski said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. “Kris Kocurek will do a great job with Jordan because he’s played in this system. He knows how to get off the ball. So excited about that for Jordan. Hate to lose him. He’s a great person.”

““[Ward will] probably be a training camp guy,” Lynch said. “He’s already moving. He’s doing great, he’s been around and he’s doing well with that. Kittle is on the same plan. That’s a conservative time. We could rush that, but why in the offseason? They will be moving and things, but in talking full action, that’s the expected timetable.”

“York will buy enough equity from his mother, Denise DeBartolo York, to become the principal owner, with approval expected from the league’s other owners at the NFL Annual Meeting, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday.”

“Monday kicked off the media circus portion of the NFL owners meetings, where many terrible rule changes are decided, and during which we hear from general managers, head coaches, and the owners who feel like gabbing.”

“I thought (Gross-Matos’ agent) handled it like a house in Los Altos,” Lynch said, laughing. “He priced it low, then he got the whole league interested and then everybody (got in on the bidding). Yetur was the guy that we signed that we had the most people in the league say, ‘Man, we were in on him.’ A lot of guys were after him.”

Gross-Matos has only 13 sacks through his first four seasons in the league (Floyd, in comparison, has notched 39 1/2 sacks in that span), but the 49ers believe the 6-5, 265-pounder is much better suited for a versatile role in their 4-3 alignment than he was in a 3-4 for the Carolina Panthers.”

“Just keep going,” Reid said. “He knows. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a heck of a football coach. And things happen in this game. (Super Bowl LVIII) could have gone either way. It was just a toss-up there. And, really, both games for that matter — both Super Bowls. So you just keep plugging. Just keep doing what you’re doing. And somewhere you pop over the hill there.

“We are actively talking with Brandon, trying to figure something out,” Lynch said. “We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get something done. And it takes two sides. So can we do that? We’ll see. There are a number of different directions that it could go. But we appreciate Brandon and who he is as a player. We want him to be part of the 49ers. So we’re going to work toward making that a reality.”

“Limmer brings center/guard flexibility and a wealth of starting experience in the challenging SEC,” Lance Zierlein wrote in the player’s NFL.com scouting report. “He has decent upper-body strength and good lower-body flexibility to provide leverage, but he could use additional mass on his frame. His clear eyes and accurate block entries give him early leads in the initial phase as a run blocker, and he maintains active feet to stay connected to his blocks over the first and second level.”

“McConkey should not be typecast as a shifty slot-only receiver with limited athleticism that’s made up for with moxie and grit,” Spielberger wrote. “McConkey can win vertically, has great hands in traffic and will cause some defensive backs to trip over their own feet with his sharp cuts and very little wasted movement.”