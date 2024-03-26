Should the 49ers sign a safety in free agency?

The San Francisco 49ers made a number of signings through the first wave of free agency, choosing to value depth over a splash in their approach.

In doing so, the 49ers have positioned themselves in a good place ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be a crucial period for both the team’s immediate success and ability to contend in the future.

However, San Francisco still may not be done in free agency, as there are a number of talented players still awaiting their next destination two weeks into free agency.

The safety position especially stands out as a market that hasn't really materialized, with talented players such as Kam Curl settling for a two-year, $9 million contract last week.

With an ACL injury to starter Talanoa Hufanga, as well as uncertainty as to who could fill that free safety role, should the 49ers look to take advantage of the market and sign a safety in free agency?

The remaining options

A number of safeties have come off the board, but the remaining options are still intriguing.

That includes the likes of Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Marcus Maye, Eddie Jackson, Ryan Neal, Terrell Edmunds, Julian Blackmon, and more.

While a number of the names above are around 30 years old, options such as Blackmon or Terrell Burgess are just 25, and the 49ers have already shown interest in the former, bringing the safety in for a visit last week.

Now, safety isn’t necessarily a priority, as the 49ers drafted Ji’Ayir Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, while Talanoa Hufanga is expected back during training camp, according to Kyle Shanahan.

Additionally, San Francisco extended George Odum on a two-year, $10 million contract, keeping their top special teamer for the foreseeable future.

However, Hufanga’s injury was serious, while the 49ers don’t necessarily have a true strong safety on their current roster.

Adding a player like Blackmon, who had four interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2023, could add versatility and additional youth to the room, providing San Francisco with the depth they’re looking for at safety.

Now, Blackmon hasn’t been the best tackler over his career, but wouldn’t be tasked with a role near the line of scrimmage, instead deferring to Brown and Hufanga in that category.

Instead, the team would rely on his speed and range in the backend, while his ball skills have been reliable in the past with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the way that the safety market is going, Blackmon could come cheap on a short-term contract, leaving the 49ers with some cap space ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Should San Francisco prefer a more seasoned veteran, the options are still there, with the ultimate splash being Justin Simmons, who has still played at a high level at age 30, although he has missed five games over the last two seasons.

But, if the 49ers are looking to add depth and versatility to the safety room, there are opportunities to do so, and they should pounce given how oversaturated the market currently is.