Kyle Shanahan shares what Brandon Staley’s role will be and how he’ll help Nick Sorensen

We know Nick Sorensen is the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator. While Brandon Staley also interviewed for the same position, he was brought on staff to serve as assistant head coach. On Tuesday, head coach head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified the role of each coach, what makes Sorensen qualified, and spoke about how he was excited to bring Staley on board.

Shanahan said, “I was really wanting to stay in-house and keep it kind of with what we had done, similiar in the past, with our scheme.” He also added, “I was just pumped to be able to have the chance to get Brandon. I know we looked into him for the coordinator role, and being able to add Brandon and get him on board. It was huge.”

Shanahan is handing over the keys of one of the top defenses for a few seasons to a first-time play-caller. So, why Sorensen? Here’s Shanahan:

“He’s worked with a lot of people before us that I knew, him being in Seattle, being in Jacksonville, his playing career, just crossed paths a number of ways. Having him in our building these last couple of years, really getting to work with DeMeco [Ryans] a lot in his first year, and working a ton with Steve [Wilks] last year really prepared him for this. He’s been around the scheme. He’s gone through it in these two seasons and just love where he’s at from a football mind. Our players love him. He’s been talking to our team every Thursday, doing the ball meeting, so our players are used to him. And it’s a great opportunity for him and we’re happy to put him in this position.”

Familiarity was the main takeaway there from Shanahan. Sorensen knows the scheme and players, and it doesn’t sound like there will be any gray areas for what Shanahan expects defensively. Shanahan continued, saying, “When you’re with someone, it’s not like, really, an interview that changes it. It’s being with someone in the building every day. I thought he was close last year to being ready, and I think he’s even more ready now.”

Here’s what we can expect from Staley, per Shanahan: