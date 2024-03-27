Golden Nuggets: Start your Wednesday with a Brock Purdy pep talk

“Shanahan said he saw Aiyuk last week, as they were both staying in the same hotel in Cabo San Lucas, a vacation spot at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Shanahan says he tries to remove himself from all the drama of contract talks while Lynch and chief negotiator Paraag Marathe deal with Aiyuk’s representation.

The contract situation with Aiyuk could follow much the same path as multi-year second contracts San Francisco has executed in recent years with George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

That history of the 49ers’ eventually reaching contract terms with many of their top players gives Shanahan confidence that, eventually, Aiyuk will be added to that list of happy employees.”

““I didn’t know until the next morning, to tell you the truth,” Shanahan said of Bullock’s injury. “I just thought he hurt his ankle but by the time the game was over, he could barely walk.

“It was funny. The next morning, I woke up early and my wife told me Bullocks tore his Achilles, and I said, ‘No, it was Greenlaw.’ And I got into the biggest argument with her. And Bullocks got on the bus in a boot and, she’s like, ‘Told ya.’”

“The lack of certainty on the back end would seem to explain why Blackmon was prompted to visit the 49ers. The 2020 third-round pick has made 46 career starts and presumably isn’t seeking a backup role.

“We didn’t bring Blackmon in talking about him for sure starting,” Shanahan said. “We talked about him coming to compete. It was a visit he took. And we’ll see how it works out.”

“In other words, Staley will be the … co-defensive coordinator? Shanahan might disagree with that characterization, but it’s clear Staley will have significant influence on the defense. Shanahan said Sorensen, a rookie coordinator who is well-versed in the 49ers’ 4-3 system, won’t cede typical game-day duties.....They hope the arrangement they’ve created will include Sorensen re-establishing the defense’s core principles that Shanahan has suggested slipped last season under Wilks, who was hired last year despite not possessing a background in the 49ers’ scheme. In fact, the failed arrangement with Wilks is likely why the 49ers didn’t fill the coordinator role with Staley, whose defensive roots are in a 3-4 system.”

“All you guys are some freaking ballers,” Purdy told the team. “I hope you guys know the standard is high here. The standard is high. You guys have laid a foundation. You guys have had a foundation with Coach [Bill] Fennelly. And what you guys continue to do and allow the younger guys to come in and keep it up, that’s all you guys.

“So heads freaking high as you walk out because you guys put it all out there. That’s all I got to say. I love you guys, what you guys stand for, and I’m so proud to be a Cyclone and watch because what an honor. So heads up, freaking champions, in my eyes. Love you girls.”

““I’m just pumped Brock gets an offseason,” Shanahan said. “His first season, he didn’t get much of one because he was the third quarterback. Last year, he couldn’t throw with us until training camp. This year, he just got married and he’s fully healthy. He’s going to come back here in a couple weeks and we’ll get going. I’m just pumped to be able to go through the film with him and be on the field with him.”

Purdy finished with the No. 1 QBR in the NFL last season and was an MVP finalist. So what’s the next step in his development?

“Getting more consistent on everything,” Shanahan said. “(In 2022), he had seven games. When you have a whole season, there’s so much tape to go over. That takes a long time to get through. You always want to be perfect and no one ever will be. But when you have the reps that he’s had, now he can review that stuff and take it to the field. So when we get back on April 15 together, we’ll look at all the quick game, all the five-step drops, all the seven-step drops, the play action, the movement, all that stuff that (Brian) Griese and (Klay) Kubiak will take a look at and work on every day.”

“This hybrid kickoff is like unlocking a new mini-game within football. The first teams to figure out how to strategize and get creative with covering and returning will have a massive advantage this season. The proximity of the coverage team and blockers completely changes the kickoff strategy. The schemes will be more reminiscent of offensive line blocking schemes. Double-teams and wedge blocking, which were previously restricted for return units, will be allowed. But the second returner, who would become a lead blocker, cannot be part of double-teams.

One strategy will be resetting the line of scrimmage, which means the blockers will attack the coverage team to make contact sooner rather than wait for them. Some XFL teams used pin-and-pull schemes in which blockers pin defenders inside while other blockers pull around them......How teams implement personnel also will be interesting. Rather than having traditional return specialists, who are usually better open-field runners, teams may want to use running backs, who have great vision and can anticipate a lane opening and hit it at full speed. The returner only needs to get past one level, so open-field elusiveness may not be as important. Maybe teams will use their star running backs as returners in big games. Saquon Barkley could be terrifying as a returner for the Philadelphia Eagles. The San Francisco 49ers could have Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey both back as returners. Who will teams use as blockers? Will return units be made up of tight ends and maybe a few very athletic offensive linemen? Will coverage teams use defensive linemen, who can quickly shed blocks?

The possibilities are endless. Because of the safety measures, teams should be willing to use more starters on these units, especially, if there’s an increased chance of better field position or touchdowns. With the best special teams coordinators and incredible athletes, the hybrid kickoff has the potential to be spectacular. But because there aren’t established baseline strategies, there is also potential for a big gap in parity. Teams that can’t figure things out can get left behind quickly. Those teams may have to attempt touchbacks and give opponents the ball at the 30-yard line. Figuring out strategies for the hybrid kickoff will be like an arms race in this coming season.”