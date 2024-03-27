Draft Profile: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The 49ers have been linked to several draft prospects heading into the NFL draft, in particular, several offensive linemen. There is the possibility the 49ers can move up in the first round also, rather than stay pat at pick 31.

Let’s take a look at Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle from Arizona.

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 311

Hands: 10 7/8

Arms: 32 7/8

Span: 81 2/8

40: 5.04 (Combine)

Ten-yard split: 1.70 (Combine)

Vertical: 28

Broad: 110

Morgan played 2,404 snaps at Arizona from 2019-2023. In 2022, Morgan suffered a torn ACL but returned in 2023 as a first-team All-PAC-12 lineman. Morgan’s offensive and pass-blocking grades were very high in 2022 & 2023 as he finished with an 83.1 offensive grade and an 82.0 pass-blocking grade in 2022 followed by 83.5 offensive and 87.3 pass-blocking grade in 2023.

Strengths:

Great explosion off the line. Can change directions well, including laterally. Can execute combo blocks effectively, which is a fit for the 49ers. Has the athleticism to kick out and pull in outside zone. Possible flexibility to start at right tackle for teams with a starting left tackle and move over in the NFL.

Weaknesses:

Arm length. Longer armed defensive ends will be able to get into Morgan’s body at the point of attack. Balance is a concern, especially during contact. Morgan’s base can be inconsistent and his hands can get too high at times.

Fit for the 49ers:

Has the athleticism to pull and execute combo blocks at right tackle. Arm length is a concern, but the 49ers’ quick passing attack can help Morgan while he develops his technique. Morgan is a candidate to replace Trent Williams eventually, but will likely start opposite Williams or on the bench in 2024. Colton McKivitz is back in the fold at right tackle but could be a depth piece at tackle and guard if Morgan performs well in training camp.