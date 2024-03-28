49ers address the trenches in 7-round ESPN mock draft

It’s mock draft season, and ESPN released a seven-round mock that should help us get familiar with some names and positions the San Francisco 49ers could be targeting. Let’s jump right into pick No. 31:

Jordan Morgan, G/OT, Arizona The 49ers were active in free agency, but they didn’t do much regarding the offensive line, which struggled throughout the postseason. To me, that signals that the front office sees the draft class as a good opportunity to build there. Morgan played left tackle at Arizona, but he is seen by scouts as a potential guard at the next level. He has 37 games of experience and is a great mover in space. Morgan is a plug-and-play fit in the 49ers’ scheme.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamatia was on the board, and I believe he’s a tier (or two) better than Morgan, so this pick would come off as a reach from my perspective. Morgan, a five-year senior, is tapped out potential wise and doesn’t have the length to stick at tackle. Suamatia, a third-year sophomore, is just scratching the surface, has the size and arm length along with the athletic upside, and just needs more reps to iron out some awareness issues in pass protection.

Let’s move on to the second round:

63. San Francisco 49ers Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan Arik Armstead was released in a salary cap-saving move, and while the 49ers did add Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott, a true 3-technique rusher should be on the draft wish list behind offensive line help. Jenkins is 6-3 and 299 pounds, and he ran a 4.91-second 40, showing his speed. But he is also one of the strongest defensive tackles in the class.

Back-to-back picks in the trenches sounds like how the 49ers want to build their team. You can’t go wrong with taking a player from Michigan, as they were among the best in the trenches on both sides of the line. But taking a defensive tackle with minimal pass rushing prowess feels like it’s a round early.

Onto the third round, where another former Jim Harbaugh player is selected:

94. San Francisco 49ers Zak Zinter, G, Michigan Zinter has missed the pre-draft process with a leg injury, but his power in the run game and movement traits are exactly what the 49ers are lacking at right guard.

Zinter is a player poised to play in the league for many years to come. Selecting Zinter in the 90s is tremendous value. He’s not the fleet of foot, and that forces him to lunge or launch when he’s late as a puller, but Zinter is tough as nails, incredibly strong, and finds ways to get his guy blocked. So far, he’s the best of the three picks.

Time for the fourth round, where the Niners continue to fill out their depth chart:

124. San Francisco 49ers (via DAL): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

132. San Francisco 49ers*: Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

135. San Francisco 49ers**: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

I have not watched Jones. He’s a 6-foot-2 cornerback with a 42.5” vertical and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. So, athleticism isn’t an issue for the sixth-year senior.

We can expect the 49ers to add another linebacker, and betting on a Penn State athlete seems like a good option.

But, hands down, Sinnot is the best player the 49ers have selected in this mock draft. He tries as a blocker. Sinnott catches everything, and he’s a threat to make something happen after the catch. Sinnott tested surprisingly well at the NFL Combine, posting an elite vertical jump and 3-cone time. He was Kansas State’s go-to target and did not disappoint.

And now for the fifth round:

176. San Francisco 49ers*: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

Mustapha is a player who is a compact athlete who lacks size and can be a bit reckless in his pursuit angles but loves to get downhill and lay the wood. Mustapha could be a force on special teams for the Niners but has the range to make plays in the secondary.

Mustapha should be selected closer to 100 than 176, so more good value drafting.

Let’s wrap this bad boy up with the final three picks in the sixth and seventh rounds:

211. San Francisco 49ers*: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

215. San Francisco 49ers*: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

251. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Gargiulo, C, South Carolina

I have a difficult time believing Kyle Shanahan will wait until the sixth round to select a wide receiver and a running back. Pick No. 132 has running back written all over it.

How do you feel about this mock? It seems as though each position of need was addressed. Well, not edge rusher, if you still consider that a need.