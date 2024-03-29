Arik Armstead says the 49ers offer to him was ‘extremely disrespectful’

Former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick, team captain, and Walter Payton Man of the Year Arik Armstead shared his side of the story on his podcast Thursday about the Niners approaching him to redo his contract before being released.

“They extended an offer to me for $6 million for a one-year deal with incentives to go up to like 8 (million). When they sent that over, I did feel extremely disrespected. I don’t feel like that level of compensation is nowhere near the player that I am. Not even the type of player that I am. What I have committed to the game. What I have committed to my team. What I have committed to my organization and my community. I didn’t feel like it was representative of who I am as a player and a person. Also, too, like, I put a lot into what I do. I’m not just a guy who goes to practice, goes home. Just does all the bare minimum team stuff just to get by. I’m a guy who watched the most film, invests the most time, preparation. Working on my game, my craft. I have a real passion for this. A true love for this. I know for a fact that I do a lot more than the majority of players. I put a lot more into football than the majority of players. I think that has value as well, too. And, that’s how I value myself as a player, in a multitude of ways. So, I didn’t feel like that offer was anywhere near the level of compensation for a player like me.”

Armstead went on to say that he has no animosity toward the 49ers. He understands that it’s a business, but wow. Going from earning $18 million in 2024 to being asked to take over a $10 million pay cut makes it easy to see why Armstead bet on himself.

Armstead would also say on his podcast, “It’s crazy how, being in this position, you’ll start to even question yourself a little bit. For a split second, I was like, ‘Dang, am I really not like that?’ No, ain’t no way.”

Nobody is arguing against the fact that he missed time. That’s why the 49ers were in the position they were in. He was and remained one of the team's best players when he was on the field, and he proved it in the playoffs. This is a situation where there’s no real reason to dislike Armstead. He felt like he was worth a specific number, and he came close to that with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If you put yourself in Arik’s shoes, how many of you are taking the 49ers offer? Not many.