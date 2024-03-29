Report: Lions restricted free agent Brock Wright signs an offer sheet from the 49ers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Detroit Lions restricted free agent Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit has five days to match the Niners offer. The Lions gave Wright an original round RFA tender, which comes out to a one-year deal worth $2.985 million. The 49ers would not have to give up any draft compensation for Wright since he was undrafted.

Wright finished the 2023 regular season with 13 receptions on 14 targets. He caught one of those passes for a touchdown. The 6’5, 259-pound tight end was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. So, it’s a safe assumption that the Fighting Irish product has a pedigree for blocking.

Wright would likely replace Charlie Woerner and his role, and the Lions do not match the 49ers' offer. Wright had 48 pass-blocking snaps and 193 run-blocking snaps in 2024. The Lions had the best offensive line in the NFL, so plucking their blocking tight endmakes sense for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.