Golden Nuggets: Congrats to the new DC(s)

“The 49ers’ takeaways soared over the past two seasons with Sorensen on staff. He was tasked with coming up with ways to emphasize generating turnovers, and the 49ers excelled in that area, with 42 interceptions while surrendering just 40 touchdown passes.

Staley met with Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch and had an impressive interview. Shanahan and Lynch first spent time with Staley in August 2021, when the 49ers and Chargers met in Costa Mesa for a couple of days of joint practices leading up to their preseason game.

Shanahan and Lynch were impressed by Staley’s knowledge of the game and his way of expressing his perspective. After three seasons as Chargers head coach, Staley also will work closely with Shanahan in all areas.”

“Sorensen played college football for Virginia Tech, originally at quarterback before moving to defense back following Michael Vick’s arrival in 1999. He stayed on that side of the ball at the NFL level and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2001.”

“It’s a rapid defensive rise for Sorenson, who joined as a defensive assistant in 2022. He spent 2021 as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special teams coordinator after spending the previous eight years with the Seattle Seahawks. He was a special teams assistant (2013-16), secondary coach (2017-19) and secondary coach/nickels specialist (2020) before joining Jacksonville.”

