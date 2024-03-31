What does the Brock Wright signing say about the 49ers 2023 tight end draft picks?

The 49ers have signed Detroit Lions unrestricted free agent tight end to a $12 million offer sheet. He’s not officially on the team yet. We now wait for the April 3 deadline to see if the Detroit Lions to match the offer.

It’s safe to assume that Wright will be trading in the blue and grey for red and gold. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco pointed out that the 49ers don’t make an offer like this unless they felt the Lions wouldn't match it. In other words, the 49ers aren’t going to start the negotiating game with Detroit over a restricted free agent.

And for all intents and purposes: This is an upgrade. The guy is a potential YAC monster (7.1-yard average) and a decent blocker. The tight ends behind George Kittle had a total of four catches for 45 yards combined. So this gives the 49ers help they need for the run game, and a toy to play with on a second tight end receiving threat.

But that also makes us wonder what has happened with their 2023 tight end prospect, Cameron Latu.

Latu was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Not necessary an awful grab, but underwhelming. Latu was thought of as the help George Kittle could get, but he (Latu) tore his meniscus in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

In 2024, Latu will be coming back to compete for a roster spot, but it’s obvious Wright was brought in not just because of Charlie Woerner’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons, but because there’s not much there behind Woerner. Aside from Latu, the 49ers also used a 7th round pick on Brayden Willis in the 2023 draft. Willis suited up for games, but that’s pretty much about it as he has no receiving stats to his name and one tackle.

The tight end position opposite George Kittle got a potential upgrade, but it’s also frustrating that two picks from just a year ago may remain where they were a year later. Are you concerned with the two tight ends behind Wright?