Golden Nuggets: Today would be a beautiful day to get Aiyuk extended

“They have made a recent run at it from my understanding. It’s not like they haven’t had any discussions, they have had preliminary discussions. You saw John Lynch say that Brandon Aiyuk could play on the fifth-year option, play out his deal. They’re comfortable with that. Then you got Aiyuk doing the little finger thing saying, ‘I could walk.’

“Basically it’s a little bit of a standoff right now. Now look, this is not where the Deebo Samuel thing was, and as bad as that got with Samuel basically requesting a trade, they were still able to salvage that. So let’s not panic here, let’s not freakout, and maybe if it gets to the point where some offseason workouts and OTA’s and Brandon Aiyuk does the little finger emoji saying, ‘Yeah, I’m going to be walking the other way instead of going to those voluntary workouts.’”

Despite a gap in negotiations, Garafolo reiterated Aiyuk’s desire to remain with the 49ers and the star wideout’s understanding that San Francisco maintains a strong track record of working out deals with their foundational players

“But he does love the 49ers from my understanding, and he knows this is a team that is taking care of guys when it’s their turn,” Garafolo explained. “There’s no reason he feels like he shouldn’t be next. He believes he’s one of the top wide receivers in the league, so he expects to be paid in that realm. The 49ers are not quite there at this point, so I think we’ve got some time before this one gets settled either way. But I know that the 49ers would like to eventually get Brandon Aiyuk under an extended contract, and I know that he would love to be there under the right price. So let’s see if they can both get to the point where they agree on something.”

“Detroit has five days to match the offer after tendering him at the right of first refusal level, which would have paid Wright $2,985,000 this season.

For the Lions, matching will simply be about value. They have more than $26 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, so adding Wright on a contract worth $4 million annually shouldn’t be an issue. It’ll simply be about whether they want to pay a backup TE that kind of money.

It would make sense for the Lions to try and bring him back, even with Sam LaPorta coming off a sensational rookie season. Wright has never been a regular starter in Detroit, but he never played fewer than 44 percent of their offensive snaps in the three seasons he was there.”

“CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin put together a list of five notable players who could find themselves traded this offseason.

One of those names, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, found himself listed as a potential Niners trade target.”