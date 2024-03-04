Report: The 49ers have ‘some interest’ in re-signing Chase Young to a ‘prove it deal’

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote about what they’ve been hearing at the NFL Combine. Last week, we highlighted how oddsmakers listed the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers as two teams with the best chance to acquire New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Fowler reiterated both teams are in the mix for the former No. 2 overall pick:

The Rams and 49ers are among intriguing options for quarterback Zach Wilson, who has permission to seek a trade from the Jets. Wilson is looking for a skilled offensive head coach and a place to revive his career. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan both need backup QB help at the moment.

There was plenty of fuss last offseason when the 49ers made a move for Sam Darnold. Some thought he would start games for the 49ers. Outside of a blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens and a meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Rams, Darnold threw six passes all season.

Keep that in mind if the Niners do make a deal for Wilson.

Chase Young’s name came up, as Graziano believes the door isn’t completely closed on the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft returning to San Francisco:

The 49ers have at least some interest in bringing back edge rusher Chase Young, who was a bit of a disappointment for them after their deadline deal to acquire him from Washington but is still just 24 and has a great relationship with star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. (They were college teammates.) Young might end up having to take a one-year prove-it deal, be it from San Francisco or someone else, but there are enough teams still intrigued by the 2020 No. 2 overall pick’s potential.

A prove-it deal for another team wouldn’t benefit the Niners, as they want Young to sign a deal that would yield them the highest possible compensatory draft pick. If Young doesn’t get the offers he hoped for, returning as a starter with his good friend on a top defense isn’t the worst option.

The front office could convince Young to bet on himself. Only Nick Bosa, Robert Beal Jr., and Drake Jackson are the edge rushers under contract, so playing time wouldn’t be an issue for Young.

We did see a significant jump in Charles Omenihu’s production after he came in midseason via trade and spent a full offseason with the 49ers. That’s another selling point for Young if he stays: Kris Kocurek will make you wealthy (er).

Bringing back Young would allow the Niners to draft a pass rusher in the middle rounds and let them develop as opposed to using their first-round pick on one. Based on the names the team met with during the NFL Combine along the defensive line, the plan seems to be to use a Day 2 pick on a defender in the trenches.