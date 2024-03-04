Golden Nuggets: Who are you liking in the combine so far?

“My understanding is obviously there are teams who would love to trade for the very, very talented young receiver,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network. “The 49ers firmly believe he is in their plans; I would expect them to get to work on a new deal for him, probably after free agency.”

“The organization took advantage of a loaded draft class of tackles, completing multiple formal interviews with the talented candidates in attendance, as well as a few interior offensive linemen.”

“Williams would be a valuable mentor for the young tackle, who cited consistency as one of the aspects of his game that needs improvement. Mims already sees Williams as a role model that never takes a play off.

“I feel like he is the most physical and nasty run blocker and pass blocker in the NFL,” Mims said. “That’s what makes him the best, honestly. He doesn’t have an off switch, it’s always on.”

“Growing up in wine country and with the 49ers on TV every week, he has watched a lot of Kittle through the years — both as a fan and someone studying his craft.

“I love watching him,” Bowers said of Kittle. “We do some film study stuff with Georgia. I love watching him play and try to learn some things from his game.”

“Young might end up having to take a one-year prove-it deal, be it from San Francisco or someone else, but there are enough teams still intrigued by the 2020 No. 2 overall pick’s potential.”