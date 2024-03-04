Could Texas WR Xavier Worthy be a target for the 49ers at No. 31?

Throughout the 2024 NFL Combine, perhaps nobody grew their stock more than Texas Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record time at 4.21 seconds, which potentially cemented him as a first-round selection.

Worthy, a 5’11, 165-pound receiver, met with the San Francisco 49ers in a formal interview at the combine, which was intriguing as he was one of two projected first-round receivers that they met with alongside LSU Tigers wideout Brian Thomas Jr, although the Texas wideout was projected as a fringe first-rounder prior to the combine.

The 49ers could look to add receiver talent in the draft in a move to prepare for the future, and Worthy serves as a possible candidate to fill that void, with several connections between him and the organization.

Worthy is actually a California native, having grown up and attending high school in Fresno before moving to Texas for college ball.

Additionally, Worthy fits the 49ers’ mold of a wideout who is explosive and excels after the catch, as his elite-level speed placed him in situations to earn opportunities all across the field.

How does the wideout believe he’d fit in with the 49ers offense and their receivers?

“I feel like all of them play with an attitude,” Worthy said about the 49ers wideouts. “Play like they have something to prove. I feel like I fit in that also. With me playing how I play and bringing the speed element, I feel like it’d fit right.”

Additionally, the 49ers have gotten an up-close connection to Worthy, who revealed that head coach Kyle Shanahan has actually been in the Texas building on numerous occasions, thanks to his relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

That has allowed Shanahan, who went to Texas himself, to first-handedly witness Worthy’s talent, while also learning more about players’ character from a first-hand source.

“Kyle Shanahan, he’s just a mastermind with the plays,” Worthy told me at the Combine. “He’s kind of been in the Texas facility a lot [because] him and Sark are really good friends. So, I feel like me going to that offense will be kind of a good situation.”

While Worthy hasn’t had a private conversation with Shanahan yet, the two have met before, he confirmed.

Weighing in at 165 pounds at the combine, weight has been the big concern through the pre-draft process for Worthy, but there have been smaller receivers who have excelled in the past.

Among them is Worthy’s idol, DeSean Jackson, who stood at 5’9, 170 pounds, and was an electric player for much of his career, with five seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards.

“DeSean Jackson was actually my idol growing up,” Worthy said. “That was my favorite player growing up. Watched his film since I was five years old, so that was my favorite player since.”

The second biggest question about Worthy is his draft status, as several analysts declared him as a first-round lock following his showcase at the NFL Combine, which means the 49ers would either have to select him at No. 31 or potentially trade up if they want the Texas receiver.

Given the talent at other positions in the draft class, the 49ers may opt to go another route.

But, Worthy is certainly an electric player, and could finally provide Kyle Shanahan with an opportunity to select someone from his alma mater, with the wideout playing the head coach’s old position as well.