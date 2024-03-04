One free agent who could help solve the 49ers offensive line woes

There’s little evidence of the San Francisco 49ers investing in the guard position during Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s tenure. The lone example is trading up in the second round to select Aaron Banks in the NFL Draft.

So, if you’re skeptical about the team opening up the checkbook to sign a prized free agent like Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt, you’re not alone. Names like Hunt, Jonah Jackson, Mike Onwenu, and Kevin Dotson could make around $16 million annually.

The 49ers may continue the theme of a stop-gap veteran at the position. It’s been a cost-effective route but also one that has bit them in the rear at some of the most critical junctures during the past few seasons.

After last year, leaning into experience and a seasoned veteran makes the most sense. Signing a player who played on the best offensive line in the NFL is a good start. Aaron Schatz of ESPN went through each team and named a free agent they should sign. Here’s who he selected for the Niners:

G Graham Glasgow (DET) The 49ers need to overhaul the offensive line this offseason with free agent signings and draft picks. Adding Glasgow would be a small part of the solution. Surely Glasgow would come on a short-term contract, as he turns 32 in July. However, he has significant experience with the zone blocking that is a staple of the 49ers’ offense. Glasgow ranked second among all guards in run block win rate last season (77.2%). His pass block win rate was average at 91% but still higher than 49ers guards Aaron Banks (88.6%) and Spencer Burford (87.9%). Glasgow could slide in to replace either Banks on the left side or Burford and Jon Feliciano on the right side. Glasgow also has experience playing center if the 49ers need flexibility.

Glasgow played over 1,000 snaps this past season, which is a plus. He’s also well-versed in a zone scheme, as 88.4 percent of his snaps in 2023 came in zone, per Sports Info Solutions. Glasgow’s blown-block percentage in zone was 2 percent. For comparison's sake, Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano’s was 2.6 percent.

Glasgow did struggle in pass pro from a blown-block percentage standpoint. He was at 3.1 percent, compared to Felicano’s 2.5 percent. Burford was at 3.4 percent.

Athleticism matters in athletics. Here’s a look at the spider graph on Mockdraftable for Glasgow:

Feliciano:

And Burford:

Hand size is the trait that jumps out. Glasgow is in the 97th percentile, while Burford and Feliciano are below average. It’s tough to sustain blocks when you can’t get a grip and latch onto the defender.

Finally, the price. Glasgow was playing on a one-year, $2.75 million deal. It was a “prove-it” contract after the Broncos previously signed him for $44 million. Glasgow appeared in only seven games in 2021 but has started at least 13 games every year since his rookie year, which was 2016. He’s arguably coming off his best season and was on the best unit in football that made it to the NFC Championship.

Speaking of, a year after the 49ers signed Javon Hargrave after he wrecked their offensive line, Glasgow held up well against the Niners, as he allowed one quarterback hit on 43 dropbacks.

But I wouldn’t expect Glasgow to sign for a bargain. Then again, only one player in the NFL makes north of $5 million at right guard. That is, of course, before players like Hunt and those mentioned above get paid. Still, doubling Glasgow’s salary might be enough to get him to sign a contract.