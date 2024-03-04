49ers hire former Seahawks linebacker as their assistant linebackers coach

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring a linebacker who gave them fits for many years and adding him to their coaching staff. Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright announced on social media Monday that he’s the new assistant linebacker coach for the Niners. The 34 year old played a decade for Seattle.

Wright will also serve as a defensive quality control coach.

“I am thoroughly excited. I am really, really happy for this opportunity. I’m really happy for the Niners organization believing in me. Trusting me with their franchise. Competing against those guys since Day 1. My first ever NFL game was against the 49ers. Here I am, 13, 14 years down the road, about to be coaching for him. To Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, the Faithful, I’m excited and ready to roll. It’s going to be really, really fun.”

During the playoffs, Wright broke down a play involving Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw:

Wright was one of the best linebackers to play in the NFL during the Legion of Boom days. Now, he gets to coach the best linebacking duo, and pass on some of his knowledge to the younger players on the roster.