Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, KJ!

“Wright said that he was the one who ran linebacker meetings through most of his career. He spent 10 years in Seattle from 2011-2020, making one Pro Bowl in 2016, and actually debuted against the 49ers. He finished his career in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

“New 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen will have a huge influence on the team’s plan at nickel back. That’s the position he coached the past two seasons. Three to keep in mind for the mid-rounds: Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine and Kentucky’s Dru Phillips.”

“More than four months later, the 49ers won’t have to surrender draft-pick compensation to grab Johnson, if he reaches the open market when free agency begins next week. The Bears haven’t been able to secure Johnson with a contract extension, but they could place the franchise tag on Johnson before Tuesday’s deadline.

If Johnson isn’t available, the 49ers, who have spent big in free agency the past two years on Ward and Hargrave, respectively, should spend their cash on an offensive or defensive lineman (see below) given the dearth of other quality free-agent corners.

A best-case scenario? Johnson locks down the outside with Ward, and Lenoir can assume a full-time role in the slot, where he excelled last season. In addition, Johnson’s presence would soften the blow in 2025 if the 49ers can’t keep both Ward and Lenoir, each of whom is entering the final year of his contract.”