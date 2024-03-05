49ers draft another running back in the 3rd round in latest 3-round mock draft

It’s not quite a consensus pick, but Graham Barton out of Duke has been the player mocked to the San Francisco 49ers at the end of round 1 routinely. That didn’t change in Bleacher Reports post NFL Combine mock:

“The 49ers can get by with middling offensive linemen apart from Trent Williams,” Thorn said, “but their right side became an issue down the stretch, and even center is due for an upgrade. “Barton could feasibly play any of the five positions, though he’s best suited inside, so either center or right guard is likely where he’d slot on this unit, giving the team a high-end run-blocker who has angles, timing and finishing skills nearly mastered. “In a run-first system like the 49ers’ that can ease the burden for blockers in pass protection, Barton’s skill set can be maximized.” Aside from Williams, whom San Francisco acquired by trade, the Niners don’t have a single first-round talent along their offensive line. This approach needs to change.

Upgrading the talent level could go a long way, make life easier for the play-caller and quarterback, and give more time for the skill players to get open on the outside while the running back would have more lanes to rush through.

Xavier Worthy, a potential target at No. 31 and the wide receiver from Kyle Shanahan’s alma mater, went one spot after Barton in this mock draft.

Bleacher Report did three rounds, so we can see how those on the outside view the 49ers’ biggest needs. In the second round, the Niners addressed wide receiver:

63. San Francisco 49ers: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

In his Twitter bio, Corley calls himself “The YAC King.” The former Western Kentucky star did not measure or weigh in at the Combine, although he did come in at 5’11, 215 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

There are endless examples of Corley taking short passes for explosive plays this past season. Going through his box scores, Corley had long receptions of 39, 34, 31, 31, 70, 26, 34, and 75 — all coming in separate games. He can line inside and out, but there’s a reason for his nickname. Of his 959 receiving yards, 648 of those came after the catch. He also had 11 touchdowns, and over half of his receptions (40 out of 75) went for first downs.

I think it’s optimistic to expect him to last until the end of the second round. He’s a top-50 pick in today’s NFL.

One pick later, the Chiefs took cornerback T.J. Tampa out of Iowa State. Nine picks earlier, the Rams took Zach Frazier from West Virginia. I think both players would be excellent fits and believe they’re closer to first-round prospects than the end of the second.

94. San Francisco 49ers: S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

98. San Francisco 49ers: RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC

I know nothing about Simpson and couldn’t tell you who he was if he stood right before me. He tested incredibly well at the Combine, running a 4.45 40-yard dash and jumping a 39.5” vertical with an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump. Simpson only weighed 179 pounds.

I’m looking at the pick after Simpson: Zak Zinter. He’s coming off a season-ending injury but should be ready for training camp after tearing his tibia and fibula. The right guard from the University of Michigan would be a massive upgrade at right guard and would’ve been a top-50 pick had he not been hurt.

The 49ers are bound to add a running back in the draft, but fans may feel like this is a round too early — especially after the past two third-round running backs panned out.

Lloyd came in at 220 pounds, although he was only 5-foot-8. He ran well, a 4.46 40-yard dash, but his broad jump was below average at 9-foot-6 inches. You can see Lloyd’s acceleration once he hits the hole. The shorter broad jump also pops up, as Lloyd didn’t move the pile after contact. I remember him fumbling twice against Utah, too.

Lloyd finished the season averaging 7.1 yards per carry with nine touchdowns and 3.97 yards after contact. The explosiveness is there, but I’m not sure there were enough traits to warrant him as a third-rounder at this point for the 49ers.