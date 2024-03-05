3 takeaways from the NFL Combine: Some prospects ran themselves out of the 49ers range

The 2024 scouting combine is officially in the books, and there is no shortage of storylines from Indianapolis. As prospects shoot up draft boards with measurables and good interviews, some prospects fall down or off the boards. Here are some of my biggest takeaways from my time in Indy.

Nick Sorensen was the favorite to become the new 49ers defensive coordinator

As I asked around about the vacant defensive coordinator role for the 49ers, one name continued to pop up: Nick Sorensen. John Lynch spoke about being in “no rush,” and any hire wouldn’t change the 49ers defensive philosophy, so this move fits that mold.

Sorensen is a 10-year NFL veteran at safety, and it stands to reason that the 49ers value his experience while interviewing with many cornerbacks. Could the 49ers be building this defense from the outside in? Is there a new philosophy on the way? We’ll find out based on how they attack free agency and the NFL Draft.

There will be big QB moves in the NFL

With the Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, Chicago has to decide where to move Justin Fields. Ryan Poles spoke about wanting to have the deal done before free agency begins, and the word around Indy is Atlanta is the most likely destination.

Pro Football Talk did report Kirk Cousins is prepared to move his family to Atlanta, which implies he would be the next starting quarterback, but that’s new information given how certain people were that Fields would land in Atlanta. It certainly sounded like Cousins would be back in Minnesota with the Vikings selecting a second-round quarterback like Michael Penix, Jr.

However it shakes out, there will be some quarterback movement in the NFC. Also, keep an eye out for Russell Wilson to the Steelers now that he has been released.

Possible prospects in the 49ers range have pushed themselves too high

Chop Robinson had been mocked to the 49ers by Mel Kiper, but after his combine performance, he won’t be around at pick 31. Some evaluators value the Combine numbers more than others, but Robinson’s ten-yard split and 40-yard dash numbers were eye-popping.

Xavier Worthy set a Combine record with his 4.21 40-yard dash and boosted his stock to a certain first-rounder. Kyle Shanahan has a difficult decision if Worthy is sitting there at 31.

Another player for 49ers fans to keep an eye on is Isaac Guerendo, running back from Louisville, the team met with him, and his 4.33 40-yard dash can’t be ignored. It sure will be fun if Guerendo is taken in the third round this season.