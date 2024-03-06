Deebo Samuel on Brandon Aiyuk trade speculation: ‘I don’t see him leaving’

Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors since the conclusion of the Super Bowl. Aiyuk’s family have voiced frustration with Aiyuk’s utilization in the 49ers offense and have hinted at the star receiver moving on from the 49ers. John Lynch has voiced his belief that Aiyuk will be signed with the cap increase exceeding initial projections. The scouting combine only fanned flames of a potential Aiyuk trade, with the 49ers picking in the first round and meeting with many receivers.

Deebo Samuel appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and was asked about the potential of Aiyuk’s departure.

Samuel offered advice about this position, with Samuel having dealt with the same situation two offseasons ago. Aiyuk has steadily improved each season with the 49ers. Aiyuk has a chance to cash in, and deservedly so. Samuel warned Aiyuk about some of the ugliness that comes with contract negotiations and speculation. Ultimately, Samuel doesn’t believe Aiyuk will depart.

Samuel was asked about the speculation surrounding his name and trade rumors. Adams pointed out that three of the four Google results from Samuel are articles discussing a potential Samuel trade. Deebo didn’t seem worried and said it’s just “people getting on the internet” and mimicking typing.

Samuel doesn’t seem worried or phased by the speculation surrounding Aiyuk and himself. The offseason comes with these types of discussions and hypotheticals. Buckle up, the offseason has just begun.