Will the 49ers make a splash signing in free agency?

The 49ers are known for keeping their potential moves close to the vest. There weren’t any stories or ties about the Niners being linked to Charvarius Ward two offseasons ago before the team signed Mooney to a $42 million contract.

The $84 million deal for Javon Hargrave wasn’t just a surprise; it was one of the first contracts handed out once the signing period began.

San Francisco has made splash moves more often than not. In 2019, they traded for Dee Ford to jump-start the pass rush alongside rookie Nick Bosa.

What would be the argument against the 49ers not making another groundbreaking move? Each of them has worked out. Ward blossomed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, while Hargrave became a force inside with Arik Armstead. Ford was one of the primary reasons for the team making a Super Bowl run.

The next question is where this transaction happens, if at all. Does Kyle Shanahan add to an already potent offense? Upgrading the talent along the offensive line should be prioritized this offseason, but they could sign a mid-level free agent, like Graham Glasgow, and improve the line without breaking the bank.

The other option is to keep adding stars to the defense. Signing Chase Young to a prove-it deal and then adding a quality backup may make more sense. It’s also a deep draft at cornerback.

There isn’t an option for making a trade below, but feel free to expound on your answer if you think the team makes a trade. History suggests that John Lynch and Shanahan will make a splash this month.

