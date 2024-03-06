Deebo Samuel opens up about 49ers ‘heartbreaking’ Super Bowl loss

For the second time in his relatively young career, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s offseason began after a crushing Super Bowl loss. During an interview on the Up & Adams Show, hosted by Kay Adams, Samuel was asked about how he’s balancing the frustration from coming up short with the need to focus on moving forward.

“I mean now, kind of put it behind me,” Samuel said. “About to get back in the lab here in a week. About to take my son to Disney World. After that, get back in the lab, but I mean, two in five years, like that’s pretty rough. You know being right there, the two that we’ve been in, and just falling short like it’s just so heartbreaking. But at the end of the day you gotta move on.”

"People just say 'there's always next year' but I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we at."



When Adams followed up, asking Samuel to talk a bit more about the process of trying to move on from such a frustrating defeat, he opened up about the unique challenge that it is. Samuel pointed out that despite all the 49ers talent and success in recent seasons, there was a four-year gap between their Super Bowl appearances. With nothing guaranteed in the NFL, it’s difficult to move on from coming so close to a championship.

“It’s kind of hard, because basically our job is football, so it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s use this as motivation where you get back in the lab just to put yourself in a position and try to do your best to get back,’” Samuel said. “People just say there’s always next year, but I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we’re at. So, it’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything. It takes me, the coaches, the people upstairs, you bring people in to help. For everything to play out right, you’re not just gonna snap your hands and be back in the Super Bowl again.”