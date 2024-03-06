5 potential targets at pick No. 31: Will a run on offensive lineman force the 49ers to reach for one?

The 49ers' needs in this draft are tackle, edge, cornerback, wide receiver, and tight end. Simply put, the offensive line is the biggest priority, given how it performed down the stretch and in the Super Bowl, in particular.

Here are five potential targets at pick 31 for the 49ers:

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The 6’5” offensive tackle played left tackle in Arizona but would likely start at right tackle for the 49ers before taking over for Trent Williams. Morgan sparkled at the combine as he ran a 5.04 40-yard dash with a 1.70 ten-yard split. His speed is remarkable for a lineman weighing in at 311 pounds. Morgan’s broad jump (110) was impressive as well.

Morgan’s concern is his arm length (32 7/8), which the 49ers regularly value in their linemen. Following an ACL tear in 2022, Morgan returned and was named to the first-team All-Pac 12 team. Morgan will undoubtedly be a top-50 pick in this draft.

Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Barton also started for Duke at left tackle but has experience at guard and center. A position change to the interior is in the cards for Barton with the 49ers, as his athleticism fits in Kyle Shanahan’s system. Barton’s arm length is identical to Morgan’s, but moving inside won’t be an issue. Blocking in space is Barton’s specialty, as well as zone blocking.

Shanahan will have a tough time passing on this young man if he sticks around by pick 31.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Standing at 6’8”, Guyton has a chance to start immediately at right tackle. Guyton’s vertical jump at the combine was phenomenal at 34.5, with an impressive three-cone time of 7.50. Toss in his 107 broad jump, and Guyton will be a hot commodity on draft day.

Guyton’s frame and athleticism are perfect for right tackle. His balance and leverage match perfectly with his technique in pass sets. Off the snap, Guyton has an impressive burst and excels in run blocking.

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., CB, Missouri

Rakestraw didn’t exactly pop off the screen at the combine with his 4.51 40-yard time, 1.54 ten-yard split, or 120 broad jump, but his instincts as a corner can make up for the lack of straight-line speed. Rakestraw’s length is a plus for making plays on the ball and playing in press man. Don’t let Rakestraw’s weight (183) fool you. He’s physical in run defense and a great tackler.

Zone coverage feels like the biggest opportunity for improvement, but the 49ers crave corners who will get their helmet dirty defending the run.

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Robinson has a chance to win matchups purely with physicality. According to NFL.com, Robinson’s 64 athleticism score ranks fourth for all defensive ends. Robinson ran a 4.95 40-yard with a 1.73 ten-yard split and finished with a 35” vertical jump and 9’3” broad jump while putting up 21 reps in bench press.

Robinson’s arm length of 34 1/2 will work for the 49ers. The first team All-SEC EDGE has an impressive arsenal of techniques to win at the point of attack. Finally, setting the edge is a strength for the young man.