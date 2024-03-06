Will the 49ers need to trade up for an offensive lineman in the 1st round?

It’s no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are intrigued by some of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Having interviewed several of the first-round projected offensive linemen, the 49ers are clearly viewing the position as a potential early priority, which makes sense, given how the right side of the line performed in 2023.

Now, the 49ers may be in luck, as this year’s offensive line class is one of the deepest in recent history when it comes to first-round talent, although the group does fizzle out as the draft goes along, especially at the tackle position.

The 49ers currently stand at No. 31 in the first round, and many mocks by respected analysts have projected them to take an offensive lineman in the first round.

The question is: will one of the top players be there at the slot? Or will the 49ers have to trade up to select an offensive lineman who is high on their board?

Top 20

Coming out of the NFL Combine, while the order may be confusing, it feels that at least six offensive linemen are primed to go inside the Top 20 picks, which is a staggering amount, but realistic given the talent at the position in the draft class.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, who many view as the top two tackles in the class, appear to be surefire locks to go inside this range.

A name that has picked up significant steam throughout the process is Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, and there has been chatter about him being an ideal fit for the New York Jets, who hold the No. 10 pick.

Elsewhere, Washington’s Troy Fautanu had a great NFL Combine, measuring well with over 34’ arms, solidifying him as a potential tackle at the next level, while also showcasing his talents during the on-field drills.

Amarius Mims and J.C. Latham both have towering profiles and massive bodies, but are well-respected among the NFL as top tackle prospects, which makes them both potential top-20 candidates as well.

Elsewhere, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson has been seen as the top interior offensive lineman in the class, and could be gone inside the Top 20, as several teams, such as the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams all have a need at the position.

That right there are already seven names who could warrant Top 20 consideration and we haven’t even gotten to Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, who seems primed to play tackle at the next level as well.

Teams in the 20s

While at least six offensive linemen could go inside the Top 20, there are still several high-quality names that could be the best players available at the back end of the first round.

At tackle, Guyton and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia best fit the role, as they both have strong profiles and look the part of an NFL tackle.

On the interior, players like Duke’s Graham Barton, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, who played tackle in college but measured in with 32 7/8’ arms, and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier could all be in first-round consideration as well.

However, at the top of the 20s, there appear to be a number of tackle-needy teams as well.

At No. 21, the Miami Dolphins could take a tackle if Terron Armstead chooses to retire, which seems to be the likeliest scenario currently.

At No. 24, the Dallas Cowboys will need to replace left tackle Tyron Smith, which can be done by moving guard Tyler Smith outside or drafting his replacement.

At No. 25, the Green Bay Packers will likely need a replacement for David Bakhtiari at left tackle, who has been injury-prone the last few seasons and may ultimately be a cap casualty.

The Buffalo Bills could even use a tackle at No. 28, while teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Cowboys could all settle for interior players as well.

The point being, there are several teams that could target the position ahead of the 49ers, leaving them in a tough predicament: should they wait and address best player available (BPA) at No. 31, or should they look to move up to secure their guy?

49ers decision

Ultimately, I think the 49ers will need to trade up to get the offensive tackle of their future, be it for the left or right side.

With the way that tackles are valued in the NFL, given the position’s scarcity of above-average players, there should ultimately be a run on tackles within the first round, which could take the top group out of San Francisco’s range when they select at No. 31.

Additionally, with this class not necessarily being as strong in the later rounds on Day 3, I believe the 49ers should be willing to part ways with additional capital in order to draft the player who they best believe can fit their system at a reasonable cost.

Now, teams that may prioritize guard or a position that may not be as targeted in the top end of the 20s could look to move back, and that’s where the 49ers should pounce in.

Of course, it all depends on how the board shakes out, as San Francisco shouldn’t reach on a particular position, but the value is there for them to fill a clear need on the roster, and they’ll likely need to select an offensive tackle in the first round for them to be an impact starter this upcoming year.

Now, should they elect to remain at No. 31, here are five potential candidates they could look to target.

What should San Francisco do? Stay where they are or find a way to trade up in this specific class?