Roster review: A reunion at linebacker may be the 49ers best option in 2024

You wouldn’t receive many counter-arguments to the statement, “The San Francisco 49ers had the best linebacking duo in 2023.” The Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the conversation, but their best linebacker does much of the heavy lifting.

The combination of Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner made plays in every aspect of the game all season. Greenlaw had 13 tackles for loss compared to Warner’s nine, but No. 54 forced four fumbles and was a relentless pass rusher. Warner also had four interceptions.

But quantifying Dre’s presence on the field and what he means to the defense is impossible. There may not be a better example than the Super Bowl. Greenlaw's torn Achilles may force the Niners to look for a temporary replacement if he’s not ready for the start of the season.

As it stands, Warner, a couple of Day 3 rookies from last year, and Curtis Robinson—along with Greenlaw—are returning in 2024.

Linebackers under contract for 2024

Fred Warner - $24.4M cap number

Dre Greenlaw - $9.6M

Curtis Robinson - $1.05M

Dee Winters - $948,333

Jalen Graham - $934,446

Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are free agents. Graham and Winters likely take their place on the roster.

If the 49ers were confident that Robinson could start, he likely wouldn’t been afforded the opportunity by now. Placing any expectations on him, Winters, or Graham feels like a big ask when neither contributed in 2023.

The draft class isn’t thought of as a “loaded” linebacker group. If Winters or Graham can give you special teams snaps or play the LB3 role, that’s a win. But free agency may be the best route for the 49ers if Greenlaw isn’t ready.

Former Niners’ linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is coming off a career season with the Tennesee Titans. But they were 6-10, have a new head coach, and are in the midst of an organizational change. Selling Azeez on playing time and returning to the Bay Area — where he came to watch his boys play during the NFC Championship — would be an easy sell.

Projecting Al-Shaair’s valuation is the problematic part. It’s unlikely that the Niners would match an offer for a team willing to spend on a linebacker during free agency. That’s where you hope the front office’s creativity with contracts and Al-Shaair’s familiarity with the team allow both sides to meet in the middle.

Another option is Jerome Baker, whom the Miami Dolphins recently released. Baker was in the final year of his 3-year, $37.5 million deal. However, he’s represented by Drew Rosenhaus, where discounts do exist.

Bobby Wagner is a free agent. Nick Sorensen worked with him in Seattle, and the 49ers just hired K.J. Wright as their assistant linebacker's coach. From experience and being affordable — while also understanding the scheme, I wouldn’t rule out a veteran such as Wagner.

So, a reunion for Sorensen and Wright or Warner and the Niners could be in the cards during free agency.