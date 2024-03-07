Why the 49ers have a better chance of keeping Brandon Aiyuk this offseason

There seem to be daily updates about Brandon Aiyuk's contract as we approach the free agency. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans was thought to have an impact on the receiver market, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old isn’t apples to apples when you look at Aiyuk’s situation.

Evans signed a two-year deal worth $52 million, including $35 million guaranteed. That’s not the deal the San Francisco 49ers should be looking to get out in front of. Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb, other prominent receivers from the 2020 NFL Draft, are also in line for extensions.

Earlier in the week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the 49ers “firmly, firmly, believe he’s in their plans” when discussing the future between Aiyuk and the Niners. On Wednesday, Deebo Samuel said, “I don’t see him leaving,” when discussing his teammate with Kay Adams.

On Thursday, in an article discussing whether the salary cap is fake or not, ESPN’s Dan Graziano had a blurb about the Niners and their ability to keep players with massive cap charges:

The San Francisco 49ers have a better chance of being able to keep their Super Bowl team together. San Francisco is still going to need to restructure a contract or two — maybe offensive tackle Trent Williams or edge rusher Arik Armstead — to get under the cap, but carrying receiver Brandon Aiyuk on his $14.124 million fifth-year option seems more palatable now than it did a couple of weeks ago. A lower cap might have forced the Niners to consider trading Aiyuk if they couldn’t get him extended, but the higher number buys some time to figure it out.

So, we can thank the salary cap for going up an additional $15 million more than originally projected, which is a little more than Aiyuk’s base salary for 2024. We’ve mentioned Armstead and Williams as potential restructure candidates. Per Over the Cap, restructuring those two would save $26.4 million in cap space for 2024.

Regardless of which contracts get extended or restructured, the operation “Keep Aiyuk in the building” should be in full effect during the next couple of months.