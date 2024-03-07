What will Brandon Staley’s role be for the 49ers?

The 49ers selected their new defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, with the addition of former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as the assistant head coach, and many have wondered what the pairing means. Much has been made about Staley’s tenure with the Chargers as his time ended abruptly following a 63-point explosion by the Las Vegas Raiders. Staley was let go almost immediately, but should Staley’s final season as head coach be how he is remembered?

Sure, his record wasn’t sparkling. At times, his aggressiveness on fourth down was praised and also criticized. But is there something that 49ers fans are looking past? Does the recent memory of his time indicate his future as a coach in the NFL, and what exactly does he bring to the 49ers as assistant head coach?

Many 49ers fans remember Staley’s time as defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020, when Los Angeles led the league in points and yards allowed by a wide margin. As a member of Vic Fangio’s defensive tree, Staley employed a two-safety look and flummoxed nearly every offense the Rams faced. Los Angeles had difference-makers on that defense, and that helped. The Chargers also had difference-makers. Unfortunately, they had a tough time keeping them healthy.

An educated guess of the roles of Sorensen and Staley would be that Sorensen would be the play-caller, and Staley would help head coach, he’s been one of the best defensive game planners and play-with the defensive game plan. The 49ers’ current roster will return their impact players on defense, but there should be optimism about the game plan being flexible against different schemes and personnel with Staley overseeing.

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic highlighted Staley’s game-planning prowess in the 2022 season.

Few coaches have become as polarizing as Brandon Staley is so quickly.



Despite what you think about him as a HC, he’s been one of the best defensive game planners and play callers this season.https://t.co/53JuaHD0j3 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 10, 2023

Nguyen said of Staley’s gameplans with many examples of tape and scheme:

“In other words, Staley put his best players in position to do what they do best — just as he has all season long. The Chargers have freed up safety Derwin James to move around the box to take advantage of his elite versatility. They’re using Davis to erase and press receivers on the weakside of formations. They’re causing havoc with Van Noy as a blitzer from the second level.”

While fans will point to the crash-and-burn ending of Staley’s time with the Chargers as a reason to worry, I would point out that when the 49ers added Anthony Lynn (fired Chargers head coach), nobody batted an eye. Lynn was the assistant head coach and helped craft the team’s running game. Staley focusing on the defense should be viewed as a good thing, with very few responsibilities outside of that.

The success of the 2024 49ers defense won’t be on the shoulders of Staley, but perhaps the final tweak to the defense may be Staley’s addition. The 49ers are close to the top in the NFL with split safety looks, which is a natural fit for Staley.

Sorensen will no doubt be aided by Staley, which should be a good thing for 49ers fans. Some coaches aren’t successful head coaches. Staley has a chance to change the narrative around him in 2024. This pairing might be just what the doctor ordered for the team.