Golden Nuggets: Bring me more pass rushers

“If they open their wallet one more time in pursuit of a Super Bowl, a few positions jump out. Here are 20 free agents who seem like particularly good fits. They are arranged from priciest to cheapest.”

“The situation is why it’s conceivable the 49ers could make a free-agency splurge on an edge rusher. The top prize is the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, whose 16.5 sacks ranked fifth in the NFL last season, and the Texans’ Jonathan Greenard (12.5) and the Jets’ Bryce Huff (10) are other high-end options.”

“Kinlaw did not live up to the lofty expectations after he was chosen with the pick the 49ers acquired in the DeForest Buckner trade four years ago. The 2023 season was the closest everybody has come to seeing Kinlaw’s potential. For the first time in his career, he was able to stay healthy and see considerable playing time.

After declining the fifth-year option, the 49ers could look to bring back Kinlaw for at least another season. But that will depend on how much interest he generates on the open market.”

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Popper said during a conversation on 95.7 The Game, per Vincent Frank of LAFB Network. “At the end of the day, Joey Bosa, he’s been pretty public about the fact that he’s always wanted to play with his brother. Bosa has a base salary of $15 million this year, $17 million next year. I’m not super fluent in the Niners’ cap situation, but that’s what you would be taking on for, you know, 24 and 25. So, we’ll see.”