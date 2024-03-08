49ers hire former Raiders OC Mick Lombardi

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco announced that the San Francisco 49ers have made an addition to their coaching staff. The team is hiring former Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi to the staff. Lombardi has yet to be given a title on the staff.

The 35-year-old was an assistant to Jim Harbaugh on the 49ers in 2013. He was an offensive assistant in 2014, and was retained under the great Jim Tomsula as a defensive assistant. He made it through another coaching regime when Chip Kelly was hired, as Lombardi served as an offensive quality control coach in 2016.

Once Kyle Shanahan was hired in 2017, Lombardi moved back east to where he’s from and was an offensive assistant with the New York Jets in 2017 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. His first job in the NFL was as a scouting assistant in 2011 with the New England Patriots. He went back to New England in 2019, where he was the assistant QB coach for one year before being the wide receivers coach in 2020.

So, you name it, he’s coached it. Shanahan usually has his coaches cross-train on both sides of the ball, so Lombardi was likely an attractive candidate. We will provide an update once Lombardi has a role carved out for him on either side of the ball.