Chargers reporter links Joey Bosa to the 49ers: ‘I wouldn’t rule it out’

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has dominated the NFL from the moment he stepped onto the field. His play and accolades are impressive because he hasn’t always had a dominant force opposite of him. That didn’t prevent Bosa from becoming the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Bosa was his usual productive self in 2023. You know you’ve set the bar high when your down year is 10.5 sacks. Per Sports Info Solutions, Bosa finished fourth in total pressures and was second in quarterback hits.

But we’re entering another offseason where there are question marks about who plays opposite of Bosa. Nick and Chase Young were former college teammates and appeared to have a strong bond with one another. He’s an option, but that might be on a prove-it deal.

Earlier in the week, we discussed the 49ers' potential splash moves during free agency. Well, how about another Bosa? The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who covers the Los Angeles Chargers, was on 95.7 The Game where he was asked about Joey Bosa joining his brother Nick:

“I wouldn’t rule it out. At the end of the day, Joey Bosa has been pretty public about the fact that he’s always wanted to play with his brother. [Joey] Bosa has a base salary of $15 million this year and $17 million next year. I’m not super fluent in the Niners’ cap situation, but that’s what you would be taking on for, you know, ‘24 and ‘25. So, we’ll see. I think the Chargers should at least listen. And if they’re listening, then I think there are a number of places that make sense for Joey Bosa.”

The price tag for the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft may not be as steep as one might think, but there’s a reason for that. Joey, who turns 29 in July, has started nine games in the past two seasons.

From hamstring strains to multiple concussions to foot bruises and a groin tear, Joey has been banged up throughout his NFL career. He missed the final three games of the 2023 season with a foot injury and also had hamstring issues early in the season.

It would be a buy-low spot on a player with a hefty contract. According to Over the Cap, the Chargers would eat north of $21 million in dead money, and that’s with a post-June 1 designation. Without that designation, that number balloons to $28 million in dead money.

What a story it would be if Jim Harbaugh’s first significant transaction as a head coach would be a deal with the 49ers. Perhaps Harbaugh would want to start fresh, which could lead him to dealing Bosa.

A deal could work, but Paraag Marathe and the front office would have to get creative in figuring out the dead money, a potential new contract, and everything else related to the cap. But that’s their job. John Lynch brings in the talent, and the front office finds a way to make it work.