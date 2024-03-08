49ers awarded 5 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the NFL handed out compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft, and the San Francisco 49ers received handsome compensation.

Here are the Niners’ five new selections:

Round 3, pick 36, selection 99 overall

Round 4, pick 33, selection 132 overall

Round 5, pick 41, selection 175 overall

Round 6, selection No. 36, pick 211 overall

Round 6, pick 40, selection 215 overall

The third-round pick is for Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans from a year ago. I’d assume the fourth-round pick is for Jimmy Garoppolo. The other options would be Samson Ebukam, Jimmie Ward, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Emmanuel Moseley.

Per Over the Cap, Mike McGlinchey’s contract was canceled out by Javon Hargrave’s. The same is true for Charles Omenihu and Sam Darnold. Then, the potential seventh-rounders the Niners would have received for Daniel Brunskill and Hassan Ridgeway were negated due to Isaiah Oliver and Clelin Ferrell’s deals.