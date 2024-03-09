Golden Nuggets: Comp picks rule everything around me

“Which brings us to next week. Again. I’ll just say it generally: I expect the 49ers to be in play for one or two very big-name free agents starting on Monday, when the negotiation window opens, and I think there’s a good chance they land one.

While some teams might pull back after a loss as painful as the 49ers’ Super Bowl overtime nightmare last month with cash commitments at the top of the league, I get no sense of that from Shanahan & Co. at this moment. If anything, I’m guessing the 49ers will be even more aggressive — some of their most essential guys are reaching the apex of the salary-vs.-value equation, and you can only go so long and suffer so many anguished defeats with the same core.

But this is a great core. It probably should’ve already won at least one Super Bowl by now. And I firmly believe that the 49ers’ leaders feel immense urgency to finally get over the hump with this group this season. They’ve got some cap space. They can create more. They have a bit of future flexibility after this season. So they’ll have a plan.”

“This is not a deal which precludes the 49ers from drafting a tackle in the draft, but ensures they have a flexible option going into 2025.”

“Lombardi, 35, previously worked for the 49ers in a variety of roles, beginning in 2013, when Jim Harbaugh hired him to the position of assistant to the head coach.

Over the next three seasons under head coaches Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, Lombardi served as offensive assistant, defensive assistant and offensive quality control.

After two seasons with the New York Jets as an offensive assistant, he went on to the New England Patriots, where he coached for three seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff.

Lombardi was assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before moving to wide receivers coach for two seasons. He followed former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Raiders in 2022.”

“On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL draft, with the 49ers being awarded five. The 49ers were awarded compensatory picks in the third (99), fourth (132), fifth (175) and two in the sixth round (211 and 215).”

“First, the 49ers next week might have to make a decision on restricted free agent Jauan Jennings, whom the club would like to secure with a multi-year contract extension.

Down the line, San Francisco has to work out something with Brandon Aiyuk, who has become the 49ers’ top wide receiver and one of the best in the NFL.

And when the topic of difficult decisions is broached with the costs of rising contracts, the 49ers also have to enact a plan for their future with Deebo Samuel.”