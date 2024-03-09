The Los Angeles Chargers are shopping many of the biggest names on the team, according to a report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini. That list includes edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. As the San Francisco 49ers presumably look for potential upgrades at edge to compliment Nick Bosa, it’s easy to see either player potentially fitting in San Francisco. While both Bosa and Mack have impressive track records, Russini suggests many teams are hoping the Chargers will cut them.

The Chargers are open to trade offers for many veteran players including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, per sources. There are teams interested but many around the league are willing to wait to see if the Chargers cut them soon. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

Early offseason rumors have already started speculation that the Bosa brothers could reunite on the 49ers. The Bosa brothers both attended Ohio State, but never had an opportunity to play together, perhaps they could change that in the NFL. While Joey has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL at times, he has also struggled to stay healthy. He has appeared in just 14 games over the past two seasons. Granted, even in that limited playing time, he has recorded 9.0 sacks.

Bosa only has two years left on a five-year, $135 million contract. If he was acquired in a trade without a restructure, his contract would create a $22 million cap hit in 2024 and $23.36 million cap hit in 2025. The 49ers would be able to release Bosa after the 2024 season without taking on any dead money.

Mack has just one year remaining on his current contract. If he was acquired in a trade without a restructure, his contract would create a $23.25 million cap hit in 2024. Despite turning 33 in February, Mack is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He played in more than 80% of the Chargers defensive snaps last season, racking up 74 tackles and a career-high 17 sacks.

The 49ers affinity for Mack goes back several years, dating back to when they reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to try and acquire him from the Oakland Raiders. Instead, the Raiders traded Mack to the Bears, who would deal him to the Chargers after four seasons.

However, Mack and Bosa would both have cap hits north of $35 million if they remained on the Chargers. As Los Angeles prepares to navigate a difficult salary cap situation this offseason, Russini’s report suggests teams are hoping that the Chargers will ultimately release them, allowing them to become free agents.

It’s hard to know whether the 49ers are in a better position to acquire either edge rusher via trade or free agency. Neither Bosa nor Mack have ever played on a team that made a deep playoff run. Given the familial connection to Bosa and Mack’s history in the Bay Area, there are several reasons to believe the Niners would be one of their most desirable destinations. On the other hand, San Francisco is probably not going to be willing to outbid every other NFL team, given how many franchises are still looking for one above-average impact edge rusher.