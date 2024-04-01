The 49ers’ win total for 2024 is set at 11.5; too high or just right?

It’s never too early to look forward to the 2024 NFL season. Following free agency’s initial wave and even before the NFL draft, it’s never too early. The odds and win totals have been released for the 2024 season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The lowest win totals go to the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots at 4.5. Both teams over (-125) and under (+105) are identical. The Panthers added Diontae Johnson to the offense but lost Brian Burns to the New York Giants, who currently sit at 6.5 wins. The Patriots, however, are in the market for a new franchise quarterback, but as of today will be starting veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

The Chicago Bears, who possess the number one pick and will in all likelihood select USC QB Caleb Williams, sit at 8.5 wins. Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift have been added to the Bears offense in addition to D.J. Moore and their over sits at -135 with their under being +115.

Three NFL teams share the highest implied win total of 11.5 wins: Kansas City, Baltimore, and the San Francisco 49ers. All three teams participated in their respective Championship games with the Chiefs and 49ers clashing in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have lost L’Jarius Sneed in a trade to the Tennesee Titans while the 49ers have parted ways with Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Chase Young, and others.

The 49ers added Leonard Floyd and others to bolster the defensive line while still possessing pick 31 and others in the current NFL draft. Sitting at 11.5 wins shows the confidence from Las Vegas in the 49ers and their top-end roster. The incoming draft class and the possibility of a Brandon Aiyuk extension will instill more confidence in the 49ers win total.

There’s nothing wrong with looking forward and speculating about the 2024 season. Football season is rapidly approaching and fans are chomping at the bit to discuss football.

Will the 49ers win over 11.5 games in 2024?

