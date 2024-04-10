Should the 49ers extend guard Aaron Banks?

The San Francisco 49ers have an important draft ahead of them later this month, as the team will look for pro-ready talent, while also future-proofing the roster to account for potential departures next offseason.

San Francisco has a bevy of free agents next offseason, ranging from receiver to the secondary, with many players set for a nice payday on their next contract.

Among the group is guard Aaron Banks, who was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and has developed into an average-to-above-average guard in the NFL.

With the current status of the offensive line, should the 49ers make extending Banks a priority before he hits the open market?

You can watch the video version above, while the audio is shared below.

Guard market

In the past, offensive tackles were seen as the primary premium position along the offensive line, but the guards are slowly creeping up there, with a number of massive contracts doled out this offseason.

Here are some of the biggest deals to guards this offseason.

Robert Hunt(Panthers): 5 years, $100 million

Landon Dickerson(Eagles): 4 years, $84 million

Damien Lewis(Panthers): 4 years, $53 million

Jonah Jackson(Rams): 3 years, $51 million

Kevin Dotson(Rams): 3 years, $48 million

As you can see, the guard market has started to reset, with 11 different players now earning salaries of at least $16 million per year.

A key in the situation has been players hitting free agency, as four of the five aforementioned deals have come in the period, which allows for a number of suitors to express interest, driving up the prices of players.

For the 49ers, the question becomes: is it worth paying a top-tier contract for Banks at a position where the contracts may start to exceed the value because of positional importance?

49ers priorities

In the past, the 49ers have chosen to spend at certain positions, while looking for younger or cheaper talent at others.

Along the offensive line, San Francisco has handed out good money to their tackles, giving Trent Williams a six-year, $138 million extension, while spending a first-round pick on Mike McGlinchey, which ultimately didn’t pan out as they’d hoped.

At center, the 49ers have shown a willingness to spend as well, given the importance of the position in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, having doled out contracts to Weston Richburg and Alex Mack in free agency before recently settling on Jake Brendel.

However, at guard, San Francisco has elected to go the younger and cheaper route to fill the hole, either drafting players or finding cheap replacements to serve as starters.

The 49ers did draft Aaron Banks in the second round, but they let Laken Tomlinson walk, recovering a compensatory pick, while starting Daniel Brunskill, Spencer Burford, or Jon Feliciano at right guard over the past few years.

Overall, the team just hasn’t valued the guard position as much as other organizations, which could come into play next offseason, especially when considering the team’s other free agents.

Nearly the entirety of San Francisco’s secondary will be free agents next year, as Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga, and Isaac Yiadom/Ambry Thomas are all set to hit the open market.

Additionally, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk are set to be free agents, although it’s expected that an extension will be reached for the latter this offseason.

Beyond that, pieces such as linebacker Dre Greenlaw are also unrestricted free agents, providing the 49ers with a number of tough decisions as they weigh going cheaper versus keeping their current talent.

Ultimately, with the team’s priorities and other free agents, I don’t see the 49ers bringing back Aaron Banks currently, even with the state of the offensive line, instead recouping a high compensatory pick for his departure.