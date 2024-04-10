Golden Nuggets: Mock draft season in full swing

“Shanahan did, however, know two things: that defensive pass game specialist Nick Sorensen was a strong, up-and-coming in-house candidate and that he wanted to get back to the basics of the 4-3 defense featuring the wide-9 alignment upfront backed up by mostly zone coverage.

As Shanahan and the Niners went through the interview process, it became increasingly clear that Sorensen was the right choice to execute the second part of that equation. It also became evident that there was an opportunity to bring in an experienced, outside voice - former Chargers coach Brandon Staley — capable of providing fresh ideas to help the 49ers’ defense return to its previous dominance.”

““(Thank you to) the San Francisco 49ers for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization, a great coaching staff and a great locker room and going on the run that we had,” he said.”

“Robinson is another athletic freak of a pass rusher out of Penn State, but he had limited production in his two seasons for the Nittany Lions,” Lewis explained. “However, the Niners have one of the best D-line coaches in the league in Kris Kocurek, who can help pull the production out of Chop’s potential.”

“I think when you look at the totality of the line from center to right tackle, you don’t have anyone kind of lifting that group up,” Miller explained. “You can look at so many teams, like Kansas City two years ago during their Super Bowl run when they beat the Eagles. It was like that. If you’ve got really solid guys at three or four spots, it’s okay to have a right tackle who’s struggling.”

“Now, I will say this: I would have paid Aiyuk before I paid Deebo. And I understand, at the time, that would have been a hot take. But as much as I love Deebo, he’s been banged up since college. It’s just his play style. He takes a lot of punishment. So at the time, I thought Aiyuk was a better long-term play just because of play style.”

“When you look at what he’s done, just over the last few weeks, he gets a chance to go out there (during his pro day), show that he’s healthy coming off that foot injury, and ran a really fast time,” Jeremiah said. “Faster than I expected, I know that. And that was one of the big question marks on him.”

“According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, several others, including a former third-round draft pick, quarterback Kellen Mond, will try out for the team.

Maiocco’s report also names tight ends Curtis Hodges, Hunter Kampmoyer, and Tommy Sweeney among those expected to attend.”