Is defensive line still a priority in the 2024 NFL Draft for the 49ers?

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 15 days away, as teams are currently conducting their pre-draft visits, looking to be as informed as possible heading into the first round.

The San Francisco 49ers fall under that boat as they’ve been busy hosting a bevy of prospects whose draft ranges are all across the board, doing their due diligence ahead of an important draft.

Currently, the 49ers have 10 draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with one selection in each of the first three rounds, marking the first time they have a first-rounder in three years.

Thus far, many have suggested that the 49ers prioritize the offensive line early, especially in a strong top-heavy class that includes a significant number of first-round-caliber players.

But, should the 49ers also look to prioritize the defensive line, which has been one of their most important positions over the past few seasons?

You can watch the video version above, while the audio is shared below.

The case for a defensive lineman early

The 49ers said goodbye to longtime franchise icon Arik Armstead earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn’t agree to a paycut, prompting the team to release the defensive tackle.

As a result, San Francisco had a gaping hole in the middle to fill, while also searching for an edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa with Chase Young set to hit free agency.

The 49ers did make four different additions across the defensive line, but each player is on a short-term deal, while Javon Hargrave is on the wrong side of 30.

Specifically looking at defensive tackle, it’s been well-documented that the top players at the position have usually originated within the first two rounds, and there’ll be a number of options for the 49ers to evaluate with either of their top selections at the position.

Additionally, the edge rusher class looks fairly solid, albeit somewhat top-heavy, which could mean the 49ers taking a player at the position early if that ultimately becomes the best player on their board.

This pick would be about prioritizing the future, while obtaining talent at a position the 49ers covet in an effort to get younger as their current core continues to age.

The case against a defensive lineman early

As I shared above, the upcoming draft class is full of talented offensive linemen, which is arguably an even more important need, given the 49ers’ current state at the position, especially on the right side.

Looking elsewhere at the roster to fill needs, both in the present and in 2025, the 49ers also have to look at their secondary, where all three of their projected starting cornerbacks, as well as safety Talanoa Hufanga, are free agents next offseason.

There are a number of other positions to address on the roster that could have spots for incoming starters in 2025.

Additionally, in an effort to compete for a championship this year, the 49ers should also aim to have at least one of their top draft picks make an impact this season.

Along the defensive line, the 49ers are already well-set with depth, as they have Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle, while Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos are the top options at defensive end.

Behind those pieces, the 49ers still have depth at both positions, potentially making it hard for a defensive lineman to see the field early.

The outcome

The 49ers have good defensive line depth for the upcoming season, but it is also important to project into the future, as every option that San Francisco brought in this season could be moved off of in 2025.

However, it’s also important that the 49ers fill their other pressing needs, while also evaluating what players could make an impact in their rookie season if their ultimate goal is truly to win a Super Bowl in 2024.

For me, it feels that the defensive line should be something to monitor in the draft, but the 49ers should approach each pick with a best-player-available mindset, allowing them to fill up their top needs, rather than reach for positions and hurt their outlook, both for the present and the future.