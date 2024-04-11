Golden Nuggets: Which o-line prospects have caught your eye?

“Don’t discount the 49ers’ potential interest in a center, even with Brendel still under contract for three more seasons. Frazier should be available on Day 2 of the draft and his ability to play anywhere along the interior line can be appealing to a 49ers team that might have some holes to fill at guard as soon as 2024. But center is an integral role in Shanahan’s offense because it’s key to setting protections and identifying safety rotations, and it did seem that Brendel took a step back in 2023.”

“Jackson’s best season came as a senior in 2023 when he tallied 40 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games, per Sports Reference. Injuries limited his playing time in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Most evaluators see the former Wolfpack defender as a potential day-three selection or a priority undrafted free agent.

Jackson (6-2, 290) demonstrated strong proficiency as a run defender last season, earning an impressive 80.6 Pro Football Focus grade in that category.”

“You have to make the best decision you can for you,” Baalke said. “It helps if you have a feel for what other teams are going to do, especially if they’re right in front of you in the draft. But it’s impossible to know what every team is thinking. If you read, you think it’s fact, and most of the time it’s not fact, so I try not to read much. If I did, I’d be hanging from a bridge somewhere.”

“In five seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the 6-foot-4, 233-pound tight end amassed 1,196 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Johnson recorded a career-high 383 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 30 catches as a senior last season, earning third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. His five scores led Louisiana in 2023.

Johnson has shown gradual improvement over his collegiate career. His 61.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season marked a career-high, an improvement over the 44.9 grade earned in his freshman 2019 campaign.”

“And he has the 49ers choosing offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten of Washington with the No. 31 overall pick in his fourth and final mock draft. He also had the 49ers selecting Rosengarten in his previous projection.

Kiper Jr. predicts the 49ers will select cornerback Dru Phillips of Kentucky in the second round with the No. 63 overall selection.”

“Tampa ranks as the sixth cornerback on Pro Football Focus’ big board and the No. 35 overall player. He did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine due to recovery from a hamstring injury. However, he posted times of 4.52 and 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Big 12 pro day.

“Physical cornerback with long arms and an above-average ability to ruin catch tries when he’s in the vicinity,” wrote Lance Zierlein in the player’s NFL.com scouting report. “Tampa has decent closing burst but appears to lack true top-end speed. He can charge up his press punch and does a nice job of staying connected to routes from trail technique.”

While Palazzolo believes Tampa is deserving of a first-round selection, Zierlein views the cornerback more as a pick for the second day.

“However, he allows separation windows to open when playing from a backpedal in off-man coverage,” Zierlein explained. “Tampa can handle some man matchups, but his last-second pass breakups will turn into completions against pro receivers. His demeanor, instincts and ball skills should make him a Day 2 target and eventual starter for a zone-heavy cover unit.”

Tampa recorded 44 tackles, including three for a loss, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions in 12 game appearances as a senior in 2023, per Sports Reference. Throughout his four collegiate seasons, he amassed 107 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who sees Tampa as a second or third-round pick, offers this assessment of the cornerback: “Overall, Tampa gets a little sticky with his footwork at the top of routes, but he doesn’t lose much separation and plays with the size, range and ball skills to be disruptive. He has the tools and potential to be a starting perimeter cornerback in various schemes.”