2 of Brandon Aiyuk’s former teammates want their teams to trade for the 49ers star

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk must be one of the most likable teammates possible. This offseason, it feels like he’s been linked to seven or eight teams — hypothetically, of course.

Two more of Aiyuk’s former teammates have publicly opined for Aiyuk’s services. One is none other than New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne, a former fan favorite of the Niners. Bourne’s message was simple. “Come to NE.”

Kendrick Bourne posts a video from his time in San Fransisco practicing with Brandon Aiyuk. He's trying his best to get the #49ers WR to come to the #Patriots.



(IG: @BournePoly11) pic.twitter.com/cesPiED22c — The Sports Fellow (@SportsFellow_) April 10, 2024

I would not wish that trade on Aiyuk. He’d go from a supporting cast viewed as the best in the NFL to a team with Bourne — who tore his ACL last year, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Demario Douglas. Oh, and probably a rookie quarterback. Aiyuk doesn’t deserve that struggle.

The other player used to throw passes to Aiyuk in college and is now expected to be selected early in the NFL Draft. Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels wants to rekindle the connection from his first year at Arizona State:

Washington would likely have to part with their early secndn-round picks at No. 36 or No. 40, in addition to another pick, perhaps their fourth-round selection at No. 139.

Adding fuel to the fire — and this is peak offseason content, by the way — was Daniels hinting that he’d reunite with a former teammate:

Malik Nabers via Instagram Live



Says we will "never believe it" on where Jayden Daniels is going



and he may "partner with his old homie"



Brandon Aiyuk? pic.twitter.com/SeRD7iGuAh — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) April 8, 2024

Sure, Daniels could be talking about Aiyuk. But he’s also thrown the ball to Ricky Pearsall, Johnny Wilson, and Kayshon Boutte — who is also on the Patriots.

Many will continue to connect the dots in some way, shape, or form until Aiyuk signs his extension with the 49ers.