49ers sign veteran CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin Thursday afternoon. The former second-round pick in 2019 by the Indianapolis Colts appeared in ten games last regular season for the Baltimore Ravens. Ya-Sin, who turns 28 in May, finished the season being targeted 19 times and allowed nine completions.

Ya-Sin comes with plenty of experience, as he’s started 39 games in his career and appeared in 66. He also played 163 special teams snaps last year for Baltimore. Ya-Sin will likely compete with Isaac Yiadom and Darrell Luter Jr. as the outside cornerback.

These are usually the moves you make after the draft. So, the Niners expressing interest in a cornerback now is them telling us they’re not high on the 2024 cornerback class. It also falls in line with Kyle Shanahan’s belief in playing veteran defensive backs over younger, inexperienced players.

Most mock drafts have the 49ers selecting a cornerback on Day 2. This move suggests the first two picks will go elsewhere — likely the trenches.