Golden Nuggets: We love performance bonuses

“This year, the NFL compensated players an additional $393.8 million in performance-based pay for the 2023 season. The program compensates players based on their playing time and salary levels with the intent to give additional money to players who performed beyond their contracts.”

“The 49ers could take advantage of an unusually deep draft at the position and find someone to compete with McKivitz now and perhaps take over for Williams later. The 49ers might even trade up into the first round to find a tackle they like.”

“Iowa’s Cooper DeJean possesses a skill set that makes for an unclear projection heading into the NFL. He certainly could thrive as a hybrid safety with his effectiveness as a slot defender and physicality in run support.

“Yet, he could project as an effective zone corner on the outside, which fits the Niners’ zone-heavy defensive scheme. DeJean has exceptional ball skills and can scream downhill when the action unfolds in front of him.

“Ji’Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga make for a potentially great starting safety tandem moving forward, but DeJean’s playmaking ability and versatile skill set could help the back end of this defense become even more formidable.”

“This isn’t an ideal scenario for the 49ers since they badly need tackle help and selecting Powers-Johnson is a matter of “best player available” more than it is a matter of need. Powers-Johnson could play center and allow Jake Brendel to compete at right guard, or the 49ers could try Powers-Johnson at right guard until Brendel’s contract is up.”

“So when free agency came, the opportunities that were presented—the biggest thing that I wanted, as I said, was to get to a place that has a consistent front office, consistent coaching staff, and does a really good job of QB development, and have an opportunity to go through a full offseason in one scheme,” Dobbs told Adam Schefter on the ESPN insider’s podcast. “Get in there in April, and even though I’m still learning, and it will be learning a new offense, but it’s an offense that’s obviously very prominent throughout the league.

“And so to be able to get there in April and be around some tremendous coaches and learn the offense from the bare bones of it, and throw routes on air, and build those interpersonal opportunities with teammates. And then be able to go into the season and whatever the role looks like in the room—obviously, Brock is balling, and what they did, coming up two times short in the Super Bowl the last four years is amazing. But to be a part of that culture, in that franchise, I’m really excited.”

