Report: The 49ers had interest in former Bengals free agent WR Tyler Boyd

The San Francisco 49ers have been relatively quiet this offseason on the offensive side of the ball. They signed a backup quarterback, Josh Dobbs, and an offensive tackle, Brandon Parker. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings received a second-round tender, but outside of other rumors involving Brandon Aiyuik, that’s the extent of the news.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, the 49ers were one of a handful of teams that looked into adding former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

“Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions, and Bengals,” Kaboly wrote.

Boyd, an 8-year pro, has consistently delivered, amassing at least 600 yards in every year except one. His standout performance in 2018 and 2019, where he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving, is a testament to his skill. With a track record of playing at least 70 percent of snaps in six seasons, Boyd's presence could be a game-changer for the 49ers. Standing at 6’2, he perfectly fits the 'power slot' role that Kyle Shanahan seeks in his offense, potentially adding a new dynamic to the team.

This past season, he had a successful outing against the Niners’ defense, as Boyd caught all three of his targets for 40 yards, including a touchdown. That game led to changes in the 49ers' secondary.

Boyd, still a free agent, could be a valuable addition to the 49ers. He would serve as a reliable Plan B if Jennings were to sign an offer sheet elsewhere. While it's uncertain if the two could co-exist in this offense, as both players excel in the slot, Boyd's potential signing offers a reassuring backup plan for the team.

Spotrac projects Boyd’s annual salary at around $8.7 million. Considering Boyd failed to reach an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his asking price might be too high. The longer he waits, the more likely it is that the number will come down.

Even if nothing comes from this Boyd rumor, it tells us the type of wideout the 49ers are eyeing this offseason.