Reviewing 3 recent mock drafts for the 49ers: Defensive line remains a priority

The month of April will be filled with tons of mock drafts from ESPN, NFL Network, and fans alike. The 49ers’ draft needs are cornerback, offensive line, defensive line, and possibly wide receiver. Mock drafts will be all over the place with positional value and the team’s needs, so let’s review a few recent mock drafts and the selections.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network selected EDGE Darius Robinson from Missouri at pick 31 and said this about the pick:

“Robinson has the potential to play as an early-down base end before reducing inside on throwing downs, thus allowing the newly acquired Leonard Floyd to get after the quarterback as a designated pass rusher.”

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports selected CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr from Missouri at pick 31 and said this about the pick:

“I was tempted to go with AD Mitchell here, just in case the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk can’t agree on a long-term deal. Instead, I went with one of my favorite defensive players in this class. Yes, Rakestraw only weighed 183 pounds at the combine, but his playing style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon ... who weighed 181 pounds at the combine a year ago.”

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department selected WR Xavier Lagette from South Carolina and said this about the pick:

The persistent Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors mean the San Francisco 49ers need to do something at the wide receiver position. The organization isn’t necessarily forced to trade last season’s leading receiver. But the possibility exists that the 2020 first-round draft pick isn’t on the team for an extended period since his rookie contract ends after the upcoming campaign. South Carolina’s Xavier Legette provides an ideal replacement and fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme. “In the event Aiyuk gets shipped off to another team, Legette makes perfect sense as his successor,” Klassen said. “Legette is not a straight one-for-one replica of Aiyuk, but he wins in a lot of the same ways, primarily with the ball in his hands. “Legette is all of 6’3” and 227 pounds and brings absolutely terrifying speed in the open field. Legette flashes some impressive ball skills and acrobatics as well, something Aiyuk himself has improved a lot on since entering the league.” According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Aiyuk and the 49ers are “not close” on a possible contract extension, so the reality of this situation dictates San Francisco’s draft considerations.

If you’re keeping count at home, that’s an EDGE, a cornerback, and a wide receiver for the 49ers. It’s going to be fascinating to watch this process play itself out leading into draft day.